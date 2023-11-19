HI Now Daily
First Alert Weather: Cold Front Approaches Hawaiian Islands; Numerous Showers Expected Kauai thru Maui

Dangerous Surf expected Monday for Oahu's North Shore and West Side
Dangerous Surf expected Monday for Oahu's North Shore and West Side
By Billy V
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:06 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cold front crossing the Hawaiian Islands started to affect Kauai this morning. It brought overnight and early morning pre-frontal showers across the Garden Island. The front is due to push thru Oahu tonight then stall out over Maui county on Monday. The front will bring numerous showers; but the front will gradually dissipate Monday and Tuesday being replaced by light to moderate trade winds that will last thru Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday. Another front could shift the winds and bring an increase of showers next weekend. It looks like Hawaii Island will miss out on most of the moisture generated from the front this time around.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

WAVES: A large, north-northwest swell will arrive late tonight. A High Surf Advisory is likely to be issued starting tonight into Monday for north and select west facing shores where wave heights for Oahu’s North Shore are forecast to be 18-22 feet. A High Surf Warning may be issued for mainly north facing shores if the waves get unexpectedly higher. This swell will slowly subside Wednesday into Thursday. In the long range forecast, another potential HSW northwest swell may develop late next week for north facing shores. An out of season south swell will continue today near the summertime average, then decline over the next few days. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy as the trade winds build back this week.

