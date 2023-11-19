First Alert Forecast: Showers, southerly winds to increase ahead of front

Southerly winds will increase as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Showers will also increase tonight and Sunday ahead of the front, with a chance of thunderstorms for Kauai. Expect more showery conditions as the front moves to the central islands Sunday night and Monday before stalling and dissipating Monday night. Light to moderate trades and more normal shower activity will then resume Tuesday into the rest of Thanksgiving holiday week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, we’ll have a First Alert for a large medium-period northwest swell arriving late Sunday and peaking above high surf warning levels (25 feet) Monday for north shores. An even larger northwest swell may develop late in the week, also exceeding warning levels for north shores. An out-of-season south swell will peak into Sunday. East shore surf is dropping with the lack of trade winds.

A small craft advisory is posted for channel and coastal waters around Kauai County and Oahu due to the strong southerly winds ahead of the front. This advisory will remain in effect Sunday, and may be shifted to other waters around the islands as the frontal passage warrants.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.