HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies. (Source: WCCO)
By David Schuman, WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) - It’s the ultimate change jar.

A Minnesota couple has a 5-gallon jug filled with tens of thousands of pennies, but they don’t know what to do with it.

John Becker said his wife has been saving pennies for years and now they have a jug full of them.

Becker estimates they have about $300 worth of pennies.

“She has been saving these pennies for more than 10 years but now the bank won’t take them,” Becker said.

The Beckers said they do their banking at Border Bank near their home in Coon Rapids.

According to the branch president, they gladly accept loose coins, but not in such a heavy container.

“It would be too heavy to lift, and the coins would get jammed in the neck of the container. If the customer can move the coins to smaller buckets without a neck, we’d be happy to process,” the branch president shared.

The couple said while they wait to figure out what to do with the pennies, they are continuing to save them.

“They’re everywhere. I pick them up for my wife because she still likes to save them,” Becker said.

Becker’s wife says she would be willing to negotiate a price if someone wants to take the jug off their hands.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Kamehameha Schools employee is accused of stealing $360,000 from the Keaau campus....
Former Kamehameha Schools employee accused of stealing $360,000 from campus
Edward Caspino is accused of running illegal gambling and chicken fight operations in Waianae....
Prosecutors push to have alleged West Oahu criminal ringleader detained as he awaits trial
From left to right: Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay
Hawaiian Airlines celebrates a first with all-female, all-part-Hawaiian pilot crew
Congressman Kahele toured the Big Island Grown - Hawaii Cannabis Dispensary.
Hawaii attorney general issues clear roadmap for legalizing recreational marijuana
EPA says it’s expected to take “several months” for specialized crews to clear household...
Crews to drain flooded underground garage in Lahaina, conduct search

Latest News

Stampede of deer snarls traffic on Molokai highway
Stampede of deer snarl traffic on Molokai highway
The ‘Giving Machine’ is the easiest way to spread joy to someone in need
The ‘Giving Machine’ is the easiest way to spread joy to someone in need
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won't take jug of 30,000 pennies
Young boy critically injured after being dog attack
2 people, including a child, seriously injured after dog attack