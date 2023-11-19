BWS responding to 24-inch water main break in Kailua

HI Now Daily
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 24-inch water main break in Kailua Sunday morning, officials said.

The break is on Mokapu Boulevard, fronting Kalaheo High School.

Mokapu Boulevard is closed in both directions between Kapaa Quarry Road & Oneawa Street.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

No timeline yet of when repairs will be completed.

This story may be updated.

