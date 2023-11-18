Prosecutors push to have alleged West Oahu criminal ringleader detained as he awaits trial

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An alleged West Oahu gang leader appeared in federal court Friday morning.

Federal prosecutors describe Edward Caspino as the ringleader of a major criminal operation in Waianae.

He and five co-defendants are accused of overseeing large-scale chicken fights — also known as derbies — from June 2020 to this past spring.

One of those events Caspino is said to have organized erupted in gunfire and left two people dead.

The 46-year-old Caspino appeared in federal court Friday morning as prosecutors are trying to have him detained through his January trial.

They cite a number of factors, including Caspino’s lengthy criminal history with five prior felony convictions and current charges of meth distribution.

In court documents, he’s also described as a danger to the community.

Surveillance video captures him allegedly assaulting a man at a previous Waianae residence and prosecutors say he has access to firearms, which is illegal given his status as a convicted felon.

In their motion to detain, prosecutors also laid out evidence implying Caspino may intend to tamper with or intimidate a potential witness.

During transport to court earlier this week, he indicated he may know someone cooperating with the government’s case and told a federal agent quote, “you’re going to need (him/her) to testify, huh. if you can find (him /her).”

Caspino is also considered a serious flight risk with access to thousands of dollars in cash.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

