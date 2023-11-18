HI Now Daily
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to arrive in Hawaii for two-day visit with U.S. military leaders, Filipino supporters

Leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum met this week
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:40 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum met this week in San Francisco, including U.S. President Joe Biden, China president Xi Jinping and Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Marcos Jr. flies to Honolulu on Saturday afternoon for a 2-day visit to meet with leaders from the Filipino community and the U.S. military. Sources tell HNN he will arrive around 5:30 p.m. from Los Angeles, meet with Governor Josh Green and proceed to a private event at the Hawaii Convention Center to meet with hundreds of Filipino community leaders, many of whom backed Marcos Jr. in a landslide election.

On Sunday, Marcos Jr. will meet with Indo-Pacific Command leaders, including Admiral John Aquilino, and speak at a private event at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, a U.S. Department of Defense institute.

Protesters with the group Hawaii Filipinos for Truth say they plan to hold demonstrations at the airport and convention center on Saturday. In a press release, they say they want Marcos Jr. held accountable for not complying with a 1995 Hawaii District Court order to pay $2 billion in reparations to victims during his father’s rule.

In 1986, the Marcos family was forced to flee the Philippines and live in exile in Hawaii, after the EDSA “People Power” Revolution ousted Marcos Sr. from the presidency after 20 years, half the time under martial law. Marcos Sr. eventually died in Honolulu in 1989.

Over the years, the Marcos’ faced U.S. investigations into corruption, though supporters dismiss the claims as tactics by political opponents.

Many Filipinos in Hawaii support the Marcos family because of a shared connection to the Ilocos Norte region. More than 80% of Filipinos in Hawaii are Ilocano.

John Hemmings, Senior Director of the Pacific Forum’s Indo-Pacific Program, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about takeaways from the APEC Summit. The group represents almost half of global trade and aims to improve members’ economies.

Biden and Marcos Jr. each met with Xi in separate meetings, seeking ways to reduce tensions with the superpower.

Marcos told reporters at the summit that he discussed the South China Sea with Xi and sought to restore Filipino fishermen’s access to fishing grounds, amid recent clashes in waters Beijing claims as its own. A 2016 international ruling invalidated China’s claim.

The meeting comes as Marcos inked a nuclear energy deal with the U.S. and continues to expand America’s access to military bases in the Philippines.

