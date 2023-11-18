HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

North Shore residents propose a hub for first responders in place of a long-planned retail development

Opponents of a retail development on Oahu's North Shore are proposing a first responders hub instead.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:25 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUPUKEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, there have been plans to develop a parcel of land in Pupukea that now have food trucks into a larger retail complex. Some North Shore residents now want to see something else put on the property.

Small retailers now operate in the area across from Shark’s Cove. But Hanapohaku LLC wants to build a 34,000 square foot shopping center called McCully’s Corner, with 126 parking stalls.

The Honolulu City Council recently approved a two-year extension on the developer’s permits.

“A major retail destination center. That’s what they call it, a major retail destination center,” said longtime North Shore resident Larry McElheny.

“This is actually the largest commercial development on the North Shore, we think, ever,” said Denise Antolini, Pupukea resident and a member of the Save Shark’s Cove Alliance.

“It is bigger than the Haleiwa Store Lots developed by Kamehameha Schools,” she added.

The Save Shark’s Cove Alliance says it has a better idea; it wants to use the property as a hub for first responders.

“How about we put the lifeguards on the property and get an ambulance, EMS, and services that really do cater to this surrounding community,” said McElheny.

“We could use a DOCARE office, maybe an EMT, urgent care, a police substation,” said Rex Dubiel Shanahan, vice president of the North Shore Outdoor Circle. “We need those facilities here in our neighborhood because it’s growing and growing and growing.”

The city council unanimously approved the development five years ago, but numerous city delays forced a vote on the permit extension last month.

North Shore councilmember Matt Weyers was the only vote against the extension. he wasn’t able to talk on camera Friday, but said city officials are discussing the possibility of acquiring the property for first responders.

“He’s representing our neighborhood, so I was hoping that the other council members would take his lead and if he knows best for his constituents, they would then have also rejected the extension,” said Shanahan.

Hanapohaku said in a statement that the proposed center is one-third the size that is allowed under current zoning, and that it followed all the city’s rules.

The developer also settled a lawsuit with North Shore groups in 2021 by agreeing to concessions, including a promise to serve the community. Hanapohaku said the development will provide jobs and services for the surrounding area.

Opponents say it still falls short.

“To me, the main issue is that it’s just too big and it’s in the wrong place,” said McElheny.

Opponents are still hoping to stop the development before the two-year permit extension is up.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man was apparently stabbed and burned with an...
Investigation underway after man apparently stabbed, burned with unknown liquid in Manoa
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners last fiscal year,...
There’s billions in unclaimed property in the US. Here’s how to see if any is yours
Another 'really cool' pink pond spotted.
Oahu has its own pink pond, deepening a mystery researchers are keen to solve
Waianae chicken fight organizers plead not guilty to federal charges
Waianae chicken fight organizers plead not guilty to federal charges

Latest News

Saying goodbye to the trades this weekend
Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins
In a breakthrough for recreational marijuana use in Hawaii, Attorney General Anne Lopez has...
Hawaii attorney general issues clear roadmap for legalizing recreational marijuana
A big part of the discussions was rebuilding fire-ravaged Lahaina.
Final day of Native Hawaiian Convention on Maui concludes with call to action
Edward Caspino is accused of running illegal gambling and chicken fight operations in Waianae....
Prosecutors push to have alleged West Oahu criminal ringleader detained as he awaits trial