Maui police welcomes 11 new officers in latest recruit class

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congratulations to Maui’s eleven new police officers.

Friday, the Maui Police Department held a graduation ceremony for its 94th recruit class at the Grand Wailea.

Two are from the Phillippines, three are from the U.S. continent, five are from Maui and one is from Oahu.

Before patrolling alone, they’ll undergo four months of on-the-job field training.

