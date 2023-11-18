Maui police welcomes 11 new officers in latest recruit class
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congratulations to Maui’s eleven new police officers.
Friday, the Maui Police Department held a graduation ceremony for its 94th recruit class at the Grand Wailea.
Two are from the Phillippines, three are from the U.S. continent, five are from Maui and one is from Oahu.
Before patrolling alone, they’ll undergo four months of on-the-job field training.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.