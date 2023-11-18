Kakaako shop brings unique Asian snacks, instant foods and products to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People often buy unique Asian snacks and products they can’t find in the U.S. as “omiyage” (Japanese) or”pasulubong

” (Tagalog), meaning gifts from one’s travels,

A local shop in Kakaako, 1-2buy, imports some of those unique Asian groceries, skincare and hygiene products from China, Thailand, Japan, Australia and other Asia countries.

1-2buy is also one of the vendors at the Honolulu Night Market, happening today, Nov. 18, from 5-10 p.m. at SALT at Our Kaka’ako, Keawe Street and Auahi Street.

Cecilia Yang, manager of 1-2buy, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to showcase some instant meals, such as a self heating hot pot and dry noodles, as well as a range of Asian snacks you can only find in the store, including Lay’s chips that come in peach beer, sour lemon chicken feet, duck tongue, spicy shrimp, and Spanish ham.

Yang said the shop allows people to experience other cultures through snacks. She also welcomes requests from customers to bring in products they’ve seen in other countries through their Instagram account.

Owned by Chinese company Titans Global, the shop receives shipments of new products twice a month.

1-2buy is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 401 Cooke St. You can also purchase online at 12buy.com.

