HPD releases mug shot of man accused of stabbing, burning roommate with unknown liquid

Honolulu police have released the mug shot of the man accused of stabbing and burning another man in Manoa early Thursday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:42 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have released the mug shot of the man accused of stabbing and burning another man in Manoa early Thursday.

Police have charged 31-year-old Eric Anthony Scotton with attempted murder and arson for allegedly stabbing and burning his 67-year-old roommate.

The incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Halelena Place and Kahawai Street.

EMS said the man was wounded on his back with “a sharp object” before he was allegedly doused with an unknown liquid after the suspect attempted to set him on fire.

EMS said the victim sustained mild burn injuries to his extremities and was last listed in serious condition.

Police say the two got into an argument before the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

