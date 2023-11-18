Honolulu mayor signs bill to reduce amount of landfill waste

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed a bill Friday to reduce the amount of waste in the city’s landfill.

The bill allows residents to dispose of manufactured compostable materials in the city’s green waste bin.

Beginning in April 2025, items like takeout food containers, bags, and utensils can be thrown away in the same bin as branches and leaves.

“This is all designed to ease the burden on the landfill, which is a big challenge for us right now when we want to go. But it’s also to create not only some jobs but create a really rich resource for us to work with out of our own organic materials,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

The city is planning to develop a new facility to recycle compostable materials.

