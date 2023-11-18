HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii’s unemployment rate remains lower than national average

WKYT looks into the state's labor force and unemployment numbers.
WKYT looks into the state's labor force and unemployment numbers.(WKYT)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:26 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s unemployment rate in October dropped from the previous year and remains lower than the national average.

The Hawaii State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism put the unemployment rate last month at 2.9%.

That’s slightly up from 2.8% in September but down from 3.7% in October 2022.

The national average is 3.9%.

In October, 655,800 persons were employed, and 19,400 were unemployed, for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 675,200 statewide.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate
Hawaii’s unemployment rate(The Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Kamehameha Schools employee is accused of stealing $360,000 from the Keaau campus....
Former Kamehameha Schools employee accused of stealing $360,000 from campus
From left to right: Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay
Hawaiian Airlines celebrates a first with all-female, all-part-Hawaiian pilot crew
Edward Caspino is accused of running illegal gambling and chicken fight operations in Waianae....
Prosecutors push to have alleged West Oahu criminal ringleader detained as he awaits trial
Congressman Kahele toured the Big Island Grown - Hawaii Cannabis Dispensary.
Hawaii attorney general issues clear roadmap for legalizing recreational marijuana
EPA says it’s expected to take “several months” for specialized crews to clear household...
Crews to drain flooded underground garage in Lahaina, conduct search

Latest News

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flies to Honolulu on Saturday afternoon for a 2-day...
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to arrive in Hawaii for two-day visit with U.S. military leaders, Filipino supporters
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed a bill Friday to reduce the amount of waste in the city’s...
Honolulu mayor signs bill to reduce amount of landfill waste
Congratulations to Maui’s eleven new police officers.
Maui police welcomes 11 new officers in latest recruit class
Joint Task Force Red Hill says crews have now removed approximately 99.5% of fuel from the...
Task force: 99.5% of fuel has now been removed from Red Hill underground storage tanks