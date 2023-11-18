Hawaiian Airlines celebrates first flight with all Hawaiian female pilot crew

HI Now Daily
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Hawaiian Airlines celebrated a huge feat on Friday.

For the first time, the airline sent off an all-female, all-part Hawaiian pilot crew.

Pilots Mahina Ma, Kimberly Ha’ole Anderson and Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to Boston.

All three women are graduates of Kamehameha Schools and have parents who are current or former Hawaiian Air employees.

According to Hawaiian Air, nearly 30 percent of employees identify as Hawaiian or Pacific Islander with about 10 percent being female pilots.

Last year, Hawaiian Air reported having the highest percentage of female pilots in the field.

