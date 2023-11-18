HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Winds shifting from the south as a front approaches

Winds are starting to shift from the south as a cold front approaches.
Winds are starting to shift from the south as a cold front approaches.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:20 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Expect winds from the south ahead of an approaching front to the northwest. Conditions should be generally dry through the day, but showers will increase ahead of the front tonight and Sunday, with a chance of a thunderstorm or two on Kauai.

The front itself should reach the islands Sunday night and Monday, with numerous showers and winds shifting direction again from the northeast as the front stalls and dissipates. More normal trade wind conditions should return Tuesday.

In surf, the high surf advisory for east shores has been canceled as a northeast swell quickly declines. A small northwest swell will boost west shore waves but won’t be enough to keep north shore wave heights from dropping. An out of season south swell will be on the rise, peaking tonight into Sunday.

No marine warnings are in effect right now, but a small craft advisory will take effect at 6 p.m. for coastal and channel waters around Kauai County and Oahu ahead of the aforementioned front.

