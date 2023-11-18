2 people, including a child, seriously injured after dog attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One adult and one child are seriously injured after a dog attack in Kalihi on Saturday.

According to Honolulu EMS, an 8-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman suffered bodily injuries from a dog.

EMS officials say paramedics treated and transported the two victims to area hospitals.

Police are currently investigating what led up to the attack.

This story will be updated.

