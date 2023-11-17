HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Safety concerns remain at Lahaina schools as some teachers opt to leave

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(Archive / Generic)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:33 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over three months since the devastating fires ravaged parts of Maui, Lahaina’s schools continue to struggle to help children feel safe — and some teachers there are choosing to leave.

At hearings with the Board of Education and in the state house, school officials were questioned about what they are doing to restore a sense of security, both financially and emotionally.

“The Department of Education isn’t doing what they need to do to ensure school safety and the government’s not doing anything to ensure housing safety,” said Catherine Aure, a former Lahaina teacher.

SPECIAL SECTION: MAUI WILDFIRES

Some students say fears — especially with weather alerts — remain and having a proactive plan would help.

“Students are still afraid to face a red flag warnings,” said Lahainaluna student Lavinia Tuitofa Tuavao-Tupou. “It could be like school wide drills. And so... we don’t have to keep worrying about all these issues.”

DOE officials said because of the wildfires, they are reviewing safety and evacuation programs at many schools.

State lawmakers urged them to make the plans public so that families and staff can make suggestions and contribute to the solutions.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man was apparently stabbed and burned with an...
Investigation underway after man apparently stabbed, burned with unknown liquid in Manoa
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners last fiscal year,...
There’s billions in unclaimed property in the US. Here’s how to see if any is yours
Waianae chicken fight organizers plead not guilty to federal charges
Waianae chicken fight organizers plead not guilty to federal charges
Hawaii MMA star donates over $12,000 to Lahaina native impacted by wildfires
Hawaii MMA star makes a special donation to Lahaina resident grappling with loss

Latest News

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Over 100 days since Maui tragedy, re-entry into fire-impacted areas continue
An investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man was apparently stabbed and burned with an...
Investigation underway after man apparently stabbed, burned with unknown liquid in Manoa
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Trade winds will be dropping off
Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins