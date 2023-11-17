HI Now Daily
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ breaks down UH’s battle for the Paniolo Trophy and the HHSAA playoffs

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner are back to talk some of the latest sports headlines.

The crew talks University of Hawaii football’s miraculous upset over Air Force and their upcoming battle for the Paniolo Trophy against Wyoming. They also take a look at the HHSAA State football Championships.

Plus, they talk Tua Tagovailoa’s new hairstyle.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

