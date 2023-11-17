Over 100 days since Maui tragedy, re-entry into fire-impacted areas continue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over 100 days since the Maui tragedy, more Lahaina residents are able to return to two more disaster areas this Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18, the restrictions will be lifted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Zone 6B and 7A.

Those zones consist of the following streets:

6B: Ala Moana Street, Front Street, Halepaka Place, Kaahanui Place, Kai Pali Place, Lahilahi Place, and Puunoa Place

7A: Front Street, Kai Pali Place, Kamaka Circle

The county also said restrictions will be lifted by the U.S. Coast Guard for water adjacent to Zones OC-6B and OC-7A.

Zones 6B and 7A reopen on Friday and Saturday. Zones 7B, 7C, 7D and 7E reopen next Monday. (Maui County)

Officials said four more burn zones will open on Monday and Tuesday next week. The areas include Front Street, Keanui Circle, Kenui Place and Wainee Street.

Residents can apply for a pass Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three locations: Lahaina Civic Center, the County of Maui Kalana O Maui building lobby area, and Kako’o Maui at Maui Mall (near Subway).

Vehicle passes are needed to enter.

Officials say visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.

