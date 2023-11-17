HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Over 100 days since Maui tragedy, re-entry into fire-impacted areas continue

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina(DVIDS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over 100 days since the Maui tragedy, more Lahaina residents are able to return to two more disaster areas this Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18, the restrictions will be lifted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Zone 6B and 7A.

Those zones consist of the following streets:

  • 6B: Ala Moana Street, Front Street, Halepaka Place,  Kaahanui Place, Kai Pali Place, Lahilahi Place, and Puunoa Place
  • 7A: Front Street, Kai Pali Place, Kamaka Circle

The county also said restrictions will be lifted by the U.S. Coast Guard for water adjacent to Zones OC-6B and OC-7A.

Zones 6B and 7A reopen on Friday and Saturday. Zones 7B, 7C, 7D and 7E reopen next Monday.
Zones 6B and 7A reopen on Friday and Saturday. Zones 7B, 7C, 7D and 7E reopen next Monday.(Maui County)

Officials said four more burn zones will open on Monday and Tuesday next week. The areas include Front Street, Keanui Circle, Kenui Place and Wainee Street.

Residents can apply for a pass Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three locations: Lahaina Civic Center, the County of Maui Kalana O Maui building lobby area, and Kako’o Maui at Maui Mall (near Subway).

Vehicle passes are needed to enter.

Officials say visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man was apparently stabbed and burned with an...
Investigation underway after man apparently stabbed, burned with unknown liquid in Manoa
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners last fiscal year,...
There’s billions in unclaimed property in the US. Here’s how to see if any is yours
Waianae chicken fight organizers plead not guilty to federal charges
Waianae chicken fight organizers plead not guilty to federal charges
Hawaii MMA star donates over $12,000 to Lahaina native impacted by wildfires
Hawaii MMA star makes a special donation to Lahaina resident grappling with loss

Latest News

An investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man was apparently stabbed and burned with an...
Investigation underway after man apparently stabbed, burned with unknown liquid in Manoa
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Trade winds will be dropping off
Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins
File photo of one of the entrances to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Civilians at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam say big rent hikes may price them off-base