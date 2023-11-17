HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii football heads to higher elevation to take on Wyoming for the Paniolo trophy

The Paniolo Trophy is coming back to the islands.
The Paniolo Trophy is coming back to the islands.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fresh off the heals of an upset win over Air Force in Mānoa, the University of Hawaii football team is heading for higher elevation, set to take on Wyoming and continue their winning ways.

The Rainbow warriors head to Laramie, Wyoming on a two-game winning streak, handing the Mountain West leading Falcons their first conference loss of the year.

The team crediting a new mindset that has reinvigorated the program — ”push the sled”

“There’s a toughness about this game, there’s a toughness that it presents,” Head coach Timmy Chang said. ‘There’s a toughness that has to be met and matched, mentally and physically and spiritually and that’s where the sled comes in.”

“Pushing the sled” was implemented after their loss to New Mexico and took a couple weeks to get going, but UH now starting to reap the benefits.

“I’ve just seen a lot happen and just change in a good way throughout this team these recent weeks,” Defensive back Cam Stone said. ‘If I can do that for them and it would mean the world to me.”

UH heads to the cowboy state looking to reclaim the Paniolo Trophy, the two teams have been splitting possession over the last few seasons, but Hawaii is determined to get it back.

This will also be a special game for cornerback Cam Stone who transferred from Wyoming this season after spending three years with the Pokes.

“It’s essentially another game, another opportunity to make plays with my teammates,” Stone said. “Of course, I’m excited to see the guys that I once played with, but I can’t let this be a game of emotions in that way.”

Stone and company focused on shutting own the Cowboys this weekend.

“You know, it’s quite simple, stop the run, make them throw the ball in my opinion,” Stone said. “If we can get him to put the ball in there, I think we’ll have a fun time.”

Kick off is set for Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Hawaii time.

The game is available on Spectrum Pay-Per-View.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man was apparently stabbed and burned with an...
Investigation underway after man apparently stabbed, burned with unknown liquid in Manoa
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners last fiscal year,...
There’s billions in unclaimed property in the US. Here’s how to see if any is yours
Waianae chicken fight organizers plead not guilty to federal charges
Waianae chicken fight organizers plead not guilty to federal charges
Another 'really cool' pink pond spotted.
Oahu has its own pink pond, deepening a mystery researchers are keen to solve

Latest News

Representing the Warriors are seniors Adrianna Arquette, Emma Lilo and Tia Kapihe, as well as...
Kamehameha girls' volleyball takes home crown as D1 state champions for 24th time
The entire team joined Sunrise Tuesday morning. Representing the Owls, we have seniors Payton...
Sunrise Sports: Mid-Pacific girls' volleyball champs on clinching first DII state title
Hawaii High School Football
‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: HHSAA opening rounds produce electrifying match ups
Hawaii Football
Rainbow Warriors football snags signature win over Air Force, 27-13