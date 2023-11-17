HI Now Daily
Hawaii celebrity chef tapped to head up KCC culinary school

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:49 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi is set to be the new executive director of the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Kapiolani Community College.

Yamaguchi has worked in the culinary and restaurant industry for more than 45 years and managed more than 40 restaurants across the world.

Yamaguchi was chosen based on recommendations from a campus-wide search advisory committee, executive leadership and feedback from public forums.

A list of his new responsibilities include developing a new CIP restaurant in Diamond Head and oversee its operation.

Yamaguchi starts the new position in January.

