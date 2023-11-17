HI Now Daily
Former Kamehameha Schools employee accused of stealing $360K from campus

A former Kamehameha Schools employee is accused of stealing $360,000 from the Keaau campus....
A former Kamehameha Schools employee is accused of stealing $360,000 from the Keaau campus. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:18 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Kamehameha Schools employee is accused of stealing $360,000 from the Keaau campus.

The school’s headmaster sent a letter to families saying the alleged theft was uncovered during an internal investigation.

The school did not name the employee or say how the funds were taken but called their actions shameful, inexcusable and a betrayal.

A police report and the school officials say it’s reviewing its systems, practices, and policies to ensure this never happens again.

So far, no word of any arrest.

