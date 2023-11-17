HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions taking over, more showers due on Sunday

By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will hold at moderate to locally breezy levels tonight and Friday. Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts. Winds will shift southerly over the weekend as a front approaches from the west. Rather dry weather should prevail Saturday, with the front then bringing some showery weather and shifting winds around to the north and northeast following its passage as it pushes southeast down the island chain Sunday and Sunday night. The front appears to stall out in the vicinity of Maui County on Monday, then dissipate Monday night. A weak ridge north of the state will keep light to moderate trades and typical windward and mauka showers in place Tuesday through next Thursday.

East shores will remain at or near advisory levels today, slowly dropping over the weekend. A significant N/NW swell is due around Monday possibly near warning levels. A south pulse is due today.

