HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Dog who survived 72 days in mountains after owner’s death is regaining weight, back on hiking trails

This image provided by Dana Holby shows her Jack Russell terrier Finney on Thursday, Nov. 16,...
This image provided by Dana Holby shows her Jack Russell terrier Finney on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Pagosa Springs, Colo. The faithful dog survived after spending more than 10 weeks by the side of her owner, Rich Moore, who died of hypothermia while hiking in the Colorado mountains. Finney has regained most of the weight she lost during her ordeal and is back on the hiking trails.(Dana Holby via AP)
By The Associated Press and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:55 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A faithful dog who survived after spending more than 10 weeks by her owner who died of hypothermia while hiking in the Colorado mountains has regained most of the weight she lost during her ordeal and is back on the trails, the family said Thursday.

Rich Moore, 71, of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, set out with his Jack Russell terrier named Finney to climb Blackhead Peak on Aug. 19, but didn’t return home. A dayslong search between the peak and his vehicle was unsuccessful.

A hunter found his body and a very protective Finney in the San Juan Mountains of southwestern Colorado on Oct. 30. Finney had lost about half her body weight and her ribs were visible, officials have said.

Less than three weeks later, “Finney is doing well,” Moore’s wife, Dana Holby, told The Associated Press on Thursday. “She has gained almost all of her weight back and her strength is almost where it was. She is the miracle dog.”

This image provided by Dana Holby shows her Jack Russell terrier Finney on Tuesday, Oct. 31,...
This image provided by Dana Holby shows her Jack Russell terrier Finney on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Pagosa Springs, Colo., shortly after returning from the mountains. Finney survived, losing half her body weight, after spending more than 10 weeks by the side of her owner, Rich Moore, who died of hypothermia while hiking in the Colorado mountains. (Dana Holby via AP)(AP)

She does have an injury on her snout that might leave a scar, Holby said.

“She is now 3, very clingy and will not let me out of her sight,” Holby said. “Her ravenous appetite has calmed down, but at first she could not get enough to eat and wanted food at all times of the day and night.”

Finney’s survival story has made her famous on the hiking trails around Pagosa Springs, Holby said.

“People say, ‘Is that Finney?’” to which Holby responds with an enthusiastic, “Yes!”

“She is such a comfort to me and a great companion on hikes,” covering 4 to 5 miles (6.5 to 8 kilometers) a day, Holby said.

“I know that she was with Rich to the very end and somehow that should be a comfort. I don’t know how she did it, but she was there when he needed her,” Holby said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners last fiscal year,...
There’s billions in unclaimed property in the US. Here’s how to see if any is yours
An investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man was apparently stabbed and burned with an...
Investigation underway after man apparently stabbed, burned with unknown liquid in Manoa
A 20-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kahaluu overnight, Honolulu...
Man, 20, dead following single-vehicle crash in Windward Oahu
Aiea family says broken water main caused nearly 100K in damages to home
A water main break flooded their home and now they’re being left to cover the bill
'They're dirty and they know it': Hawaii State Hospital worker speaks out about killer's escape
Grand jury indicts suspect in fatal stabbing at state psychiatric facility

Latest News

Hundreds of graduates from Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement's Kāko'o Maui Workforce...
Maui residents who lost everything in wildfires find new path forward with job training programs
According to the state’s department of transportation, 1/3 of drivers involved in fatal crashes...
Ahead of holiday season, advocates and first responders join forces to keep roads safe
Lahaina's schools are still struggling as many children feel unsafe and teachers are leaving.
Lahaina's schools are still struggling as many children feel unsafe
Trade winds are coming down
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins