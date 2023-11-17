HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Couple celebrating 50th anniversary support each other through cancer battles

Jerry and Gail Dixon will soon be celebrating 50 years of marriage, and they’re holding each other up as they both are cancer patients.
By Billie Hill, Cole Brumbelow and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) – A couple who will soon be celebrating 50 years of marriage are holding each other up as they both are cancer patients.

Jerry Dixon is in remission, but now his wife, Gail Dixon, is going through treatment.

It must have been love at first sight.

The pair said they got engaged and married within three months of meeting at church and attending science class together.

“It ain’t all bed and roses,” said Jerry. “There’s bad times; there’s good times,” replied Gail.

Jerry said there’s a give and take with marriage, while Gail added that forgiveness is part of the equation as well.

Gail said it was second nature to take care of him.

“It’s just natural,” she said. “Just being there for him, trying to take care of his needs when I was pretty well down with my problems, too. We got through it, and we made it through it — and we expect to do the same here.”

They’ve seen each other through it all and can’t imagine life without each other.

“Well, at this point, we’re hating for one of us to have to die, you know, because we been together,” Jerry stated then paused. “I can’t remember not being with her, but it’s been a wonderful life and I want it to go on for another 50 years.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man was apparently stabbed and burned with an...
Investigation underway after man apparently stabbed, burned with unknown liquid in Manoa
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners last fiscal year,...
There’s billions in unclaimed property in the US. Here’s how to see if any is yours
Waianae chicken fight organizers plead not guilty to federal charges
Waianae chicken fight organizers plead not guilty to federal charges
Hawaii MMA star donates over $12,000 to Lahaina native impacted by wildfires
Hawaii MMA star makes a special donation to Lahaina resident grappling with loss

Latest News

A former Kamehameha Schools employee is accused of stealing $360,000 from the Keaau campus....
Former Kamehameha Schools employee accused of stealing $360K from campus
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP...
Union workers at Stellantis and Ford close to ratifying deals that would end lengthy labor disputes
EPA says it’s expected to take “several months” for specialized crews to clear household...
EPA draining flooded underground parking garage in Lahaina to conduct search
Kids who may have eaten the products should be tested for lead levels, health officials said....
FDA is screening US cinnamon imports after more kids are sickened by lead-tainted applesauce
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash