Another 'really cool' pink pond spotted.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another pink pond has appeared after the shocking pink pond on Maui captured international headlines. If there’s a heavy rain, it might disappear.

The Barbie pink pond at the Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge on Maui has turned into a popular visitor attraction.

Then Hawaii News Now got word of another pink mystery at Barbers Point on Oahu. We were told shared images were taken without a filter.

Our crew parked at Barbers Point Beach Park, walked about a half mile and found the other pink pond. It isn’t pepto bismal pink, but it’s definitely a brownish pink.

Oahu’s pink pond doesn’t have that same eye-popping color as the Maui pond, but scientists call it a fascinating puzzle.

Oahu resident Del Harmon just moved to the area.

“I think it’s really cool,” said Harmon.

“I don’t think I’d drink it,” he added.

On Maui, experts believe the water isn’t toxic, but that drought increased the pond’s salinity and it turned pink as micro-bacteria thrived.

UH researchers say the same thing could be happening at Barbers Point and they want to know if there’s a new microorganism to discover in the brackish water.

The coordinates for Oahu’s pink pond are at 21.2958702 -158.0972062.

