A water main break flooded their home and now they’re being left to cover the bill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Aiea family says the Board of Water supply is dragging its feet on repairs after a water main break caused around $100,000 in damage to their home.

The Cabatbat family says water pounded their house for more than an hour on Sept. 3 before the Honolulu Board of Water Supply shut off the water.

Chantelle Cabatbat says her insurer, Liberty Mutual, told her the damage to the inside of the house was over $60,000. She says Liberty is working with her to cover some of those costs, but not the $30,000 in estimated repairs for the roof.

Cabatbat says they filed a claim for damage with the Board of Water Supply but says they were told it would take six to eight months before a decision would be made.

Meantime, a tarp is covering their damaged roof and Cabatbat says its only a matter of time before heavy rain comes and her house gets wet again.

“I did not want to contact the news. I did not want to be on the news. But this is my last straw. I’m losing patience with the Board of Water Supply,” said Cabatbat.

HNN reached out for comment to BWS, which released the following statement:

“In our last conversation with the resident, they indicated they would be hiring an attorney. At this time, we cannot comment on matters under legal review.”

Cabatbat say she called an attorney to explore her legal options but has not hired one. She is hoping by telling her family’s story, someone hire up will hear their pleas for help.

“We need help. Don’t take six to eight months. Especially with the rainy season coming,” said Cabatbat. “If it was their home that was damaged, it would have fixed already.”

