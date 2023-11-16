Waianae chicken fight organizers plead not guilty to federal charges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Suspected Waianae chicken fight organizers pled not guilty in federal court Wednesday.

The group allegedly hosted multiple large-scale chicken fights, called “derbies,” at the Waianae property between June 2020 and March 2023.

Prosecutors say Edward Caspino, 46, William Caspino, 48, Lavern Joseph, 71, and Kerilyn Keliinoi, 31, held events that involved gambling on the chicken fights, as well as other unlawful games of chance.

Edward Caspino is also indicted on a charge of operating illegal game rooms and charged with meth distribution.

Court documents show he faces up to life in prison.

The other defendants face up to 10 years in prison.

Trial is set for January.

Two other defendants, Fauston Aragon, Jr., 65, and Howard Unebasami, 80, are expected to appear later this week.

