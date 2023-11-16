HI Now Daily
There’s billions in unclaimed property in the US. Here’s how to see if any is yours

More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners last fiscal year,...
More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners last fiscal year, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators.(KOLO)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners last fiscal year, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators.

A chunk of that returned cash was in Hawaii, where the pot of unclaimed property is in the millions.

The good news is it’s really easy to figure out if you’re due some unclaimed cash.

The state of Hawaii has its own Unclaimed Property Program.

With billions in unclaimed property, ways you can find if any is owed to you

Head to their website and then hit “search now.”

Then it’s just as simple as typing in your name and checking for results. If you do have unclaimed property, you can file a form to get it at no cost.

The types of unclaimed property included the program can include things like deposits held by utility companies, dormant savings accounts, even shares of stock.

And officials are urging people to conduct a search now. Unclaimed property isn’t unclaimed forever. If it’s not claimed within a set period of time, the money goes into the state’s coffers.

