Domestic violence doubles on Maui in wake of wildfires, Maui’s only domestic violence hotline reports

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calls to Maui’s only 24-hour domestic violence emergency hotline more than doubled in the wake of the August 8th wildfires.

Calls to Women Helping Women Maui went up from 250 a month to more than 550. The agency said the numbers are stabilizing, but the cases are becoming more serious.

“We’re seeing more cases on the sex assault side, a lot more DV (domestic violence), a lot more substance abuse and all of the things that come with being a part of a tragedy and a national incident,” said Women Helping Women Executive Director Sanoe Kaaihue.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the surge is consistent with research showing the link between violence and stress, which is increased by disasters.

FEMA response teams report more than 12,000 behavioral health encounters on Maui since August 8. And while experts say the shock is wearing off, secondary traumas are setting in.

“We’re seeing it more and more, I think, in the form of depression, anxiety, even hypersensitivity is another big one that people are exhibiting during this time,” Kaaihue said.

“If they had pre-existing psychiatric or psychological conditions, we can anticipate that some of those might be more challenged or more exacerbated at this time,” said clinical psychologist Dr. Richard Ries.

Ries, who’s the former chair of the State Council on Mental Health, said it’s unfortunate but not surprising that domestic violence cases have increased. It’s something that also happened during the pandemic.

In this case, children who lost homes or schools will also need a high degree of support to avoid long-term problems.

“We can anticipate that the kids are going to have some challenges, and parents are going to have greater responsibility to track and support their kids so that they continue to be successful in school,” Ries said.

The need is also placing stresses on mental health and domestic violence care providers, who are doing their best to keep up with the demand.

“Most of the providers that I’m in contact with are experiencing a very high degree of need from their client base and aren’t having a lot of room to take on new cases., Ries said.

“We’re always concerned about, okay, how long is this gonna last, and can we sustain at the level that we are right now,” Kaaihue said.

-----

Visit Childandfamilyservice.org for a list of hotlines and programs for domestic abuse survivors.

CFS and others offer the following domestic violence hotlines as well:

808 841 0822 - Oahu

808 322 7233 – West Hawaii Island

808 959 8864 – East Hawaii Island

808 245 6362 – Kauai, operated by the YWCA Crisis Hotline

808 579 9581 – Maui, operated by Women Helping Women

808 567 6888 – Molokai, operated by Moloka’i Community Service Council

---

Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) on Oahu:

808 531 3771 - Oahu helpline

800 690 6200 Toll-Free helpline

605 956 5680 - Texting line

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1.800.799.SAFE (7233)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.