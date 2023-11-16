HI Now Daily
KPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Lihue auto theft, robbery

27-year-old Sateki Nisa of Pahoa, Hawaii Island(KPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing a car at gunpoint on Monday in Lihue.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. at Ahukini Landing.

Authorities said 27-year-old Sateki Nisa, of Pahoa, held the driver of a Toyota Corolla at gunpoint and took off with the vehicle.

The next day, officers located the suspect on Kuhio Highway, around the south entrance to Leho Drive. He then fled on foot into the bushes.

Officers pursued the suspect in the heavily wooded area, but could not locate him.

Nisa is described at 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing about 240 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him.

Anyone with information is urged to call KPD Dispatch at (808) 241-1711.

