Investigation underway after man apparently stabbed, burned with unknown liquid in Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man was apparently stabbed and burned with an unknown liquid in Manoa early Friday morning, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Halelena Place and Kahawai Street.

EMS said the man was wounded on his back “with something sharp” before he was doused with an unknown liquid. He sustained mild burn injuries to his extremities.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

It’s believed he had been fighting with another man.

HPD is investigating the case as an aggravated assault.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.