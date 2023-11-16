Honolulu to receive up to $25K in grant funding to improve pedestrian safety

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu will receive up to $25,000 in grant funding to improve pedestrian safety.

The city is one of 25 from around the country to be selected for the grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Some of the work that will be paid for includes improvements to a pedestrian crossing near the West Loch Skyline station.

It also includes new painted curb extensions in Waipahu, which will feature colorful street murals made by local artists.

