Hawaii MMA star donates over $12,000 to Lahaina native impacted by wildfires

Former Bellator MMA champ Ilima Lei MacFarlane and her sponsor, Defend Hawaii, are gifting a Lahaina native more than $12,500.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:47 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The MMA star, nicknamed "The Ilimanator," helped raise millions through an online fundraiser to help the Maui families who lost everything.

The MMA star, nicknamed “The Ilimanator,” helped raise millions through an online fundraiser to help the Maui families who lost everything.

But this donation is to Kiha Kaina, who lost his father in the August wildfires.

“Anything that impacts one, it impacts us all. So I think that this is a testament to that same feeling that everyone wants to support, everybody loves each other, and we are going to do everything we can for our Lahaina families.”

Kaina says the generous donation will help him rebuild his family home -- and also cover his father’s funeral costs.

“This is going to go a long way. The kids of Lahaina are the ones who are going to suffer the most. Mental illness is on our doorsteps,” Kaina said.

He says he also plans to use the money for an upcoming toy drive for Lahaina keiki.

They said stay tuned for more details on their upcoming toy drive.

