Got any wildfire prevention ideas? Here’s what you can do

A group of Hawaii state lawmakers tasked with identifying causes of wildfires and prevention...
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Hawaii state lawmakers tasked with identifying causes of wildfires and prevention methods wants to hear from you.

The “Wildfire Prevention Working Group” is in the process of writing a report outlining recommendation that will be submitted to the State Legislature next session.

They want the community’s input.

“I’d really like to get the word out about our hearings so that people know if they want to speak directly with the committee they have the opportunity to do it at the hearing,” said State Rep. Linda Ichiyama, the group’s co-chair.

The public can also submit written testimony to the working group’s email address.

Lawmakers are hoping to get as many comments and suggestions as much as possible.

The hearing is scheduled fo 10 a.m. Friday at the State Capitol, Room 325.

Hawaii MMA star donates over $12,000 to Lahaina native impacted by wildfires
Hawaii MMA star makes a special donation to Lahaina resident grappling with loss
