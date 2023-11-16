First Alert Forecast: Trade winds easing up, Kona winds with more showers are expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be on the decline through the end of the week.

Low clouds with associated showers will continue to favor windward mauka slopes and coasts, with the occasional spill over into leeward areas within periods of stronger trade flow, primarily during the night and early morning hours.

On Saturday, winds will become light and veer more southerly in response to an approaching front from the north. The weakening front is expected to arrive Sunday and potentially introduce greater shower coverage, especially in more leeward areas.

Light winds will prevail next week.

Surf along east and some exposed north facing shores will remain elevated and rough at the High Surf Advisory (HSA) level through Thursday. A significant N/NW swell is expected on Sunday with advisory level wave heights maybe bigger. An out of season south swell will build on Friday.

