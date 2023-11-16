Dwayne Johnson: Over 8,000 wildfire survivors received help from Maui fund

HI Now Daily
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:20 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “People’s Fund of Maui” — a fund organized by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Oprah Winfrey Dwayne — has helped over 8,000 survivors since the fires.

That’s according to Johnson who gave the update on NBC’s Tonight Show earlier this week.

“These are my people, my Polynesian people, our American people,” Johnson said. “And now for months, we’ve been able to help out over 8,000 survivors.”

Johnson and Winfrey started the fund with $10 million of their own money and have since received about 20,000 additional donations.

A few weeks ago they said the fund had paid out about $19 million.

