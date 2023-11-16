HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Chick-fil-A testing drone delivery at some locations

Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system. (chickfila_valrico/Instagram)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:51 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system.

Right now, it’s only available at a few locations, including one near Tampa, Florida.

Customers can request the service through the Chick-fil-A app, but drone delivery is only available during certain hours and only within a certain distance.

There’s no word on whether the cows are operating the drones.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kahaluu overnight, Honolulu...
Man, 20, dead following single-vehicle crash in Windward Oahu
More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners last fiscal year,...
There’s billions in unclaimed property in the US. Here’s how to see if any is yours
Lahaina, Hawaii, residents who are affected by deadly wildfire that devastated the community,...
Executive overseeing $150M Maui Strong fund defends phased approach to disbursing aid
'They're dirty and they know it': Hawaii State Hospital worker speaks out about killer's escape
Grand jury indicts suspect in fatal stabbing at state psychiatric facility
Aiea family says broken water main caused nearly 100K in damages to home
A water main break flooded their home and now they’re being left to cover the bill

Latest News

Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.
Ken Squier, a longtime NASCAR announcer and broadcaster, dies at 88
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Ethics panel says it found ‘substantial evidence’ of lawbreaking by Rep. George Santos
From hospital bed to hospital employee
Man says he turned his life around after a near-fatal overdose
A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip,...
All communications services are down across Gaza due to lack of fuel, provider says
FILE - This microscope photo provided on Oct. 25, 2023, by the Centers for Disease Control and...
The world’s first gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia has been approved