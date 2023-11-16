HI Now Daily
Bright pink waters on Maui attract thousands amid drought-drive hue change

Algae phenomenon turns Maui pond 'Pepto Bismol pink'
Algae phenomenon turns Maui pond 'Pepto Bismol pink'
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:53 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pink water at Maui’s Kealia Pond has turned the area into quite a visitor attraction.

The National Wildlife Refuge tells us that over 11,000 people headed there just this past weekend.

When driving past Kealia Pond in south central Maui, you can't help but do a double take.

Right now, the water is still a vibrant prink, but the refuge warns that may change if the area gets some rain.

Researchers believe drought conditions increased the salinity of the pond, and it turned pink as micro-bacteria began to thrive.

UH is still working to complete DNA sequencing from samples.

