Bright pink waters on Maui attract thousands amid drought-drive hue change
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:53 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pink water at Maui’s Kealia Pond has turned the area into quite a visitor attraction.
The National Wildlife Refuge tells us that over 11,000 people headed there just this past weekend.
Right now, the water is still a vibrant prink, but the refuge warns that may change if the area gets some rain.
Researchers believe drought conditions increased the salinity of the pond, and it turned pink as micro-bacteria began to thrive.
UH is still working to complete DNA sequencing from samples.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.