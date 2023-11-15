In wake of tragedy, CNHA kicks off first-ever Native Hawaiian Convention on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s first-ever Native Hawaiian Convention is now underway at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Kahului.

Though is the 22nd annual convention, this is the first time the four-day event was held in Maui. It kicked off on Tuesday.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement decided to hold the event on the Valley Isle to focus on wildfire survivors and boost the economy.

CNHA hopes the event will uplift local voices as the community continues to grapple with the aftermath.

“I believe there is no greater way to kako’o Maui than to elevate the voices of Maui people through the largest platform that we can offer,” said Kuhio Lewis, CEO of CNHA.

Tuesday’s events included a pop-up Makeke, a job fair, cultural workshops and a celebration of Hula.

The convention ends this Friday.

