UH Manoa scientists uncover potential extraterrestrial habitats on icy moons of Saturn, Jupiter

University of Hawaii at Manoa scientists have published two new studies spurring along missions to find extraterrestrials in outer space.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:37 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii at Manoa scientists have published two new studies spurring along missions to find extraterrestrials in outer space.

The Hawaii Institute of Geophysics and Planetology recently documented “strike-slip” faults on Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, and Ganymede, the largest moon of Jupiter.

These faults are similar to those on Earth formed when the crust breaks and moves against itself.

But on the icy moons, researchers say the fractures can start a heating process, creating environments that could be suitable for living creatures.

NASA is planning a mission to Titan in 2027, with a planned arrival in 2034.

The goal is to find any signs of life.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

