HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Nanakuli murder suspect faces potential life sentence for crimes against kupuna

The suspect in a deadly stabbing at Nanakuli Beach Park headed to court Monday, Honolulu police...
The suspect in a deadly stabbing at Nanakuli Beach Park headed to court Monday, Honolulu police said.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:06 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nanakuli murder suspect Justin Akana could potentially spend the rest of his life in prison if he’s convicted because of the alleged victim’s age.

Akana had his first court appearance Monday and was indicted Tuesday. Akana could face an enhanced sentence under a law meant to deter crimes against kupuna.

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old stabbed to death 62-year-old Dennis Wilson last Friday at Nanakuli Beach Park after an argument over money and cigarettes.

Witnesses told police it happened after Wilson confronted Akana and then punched and kicked him.

Officials say Wilson then died at the scene.

A judge confirmed Akana’s bail at $1 million.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii State Hospital
DOH: Fatal attack on nurse at psychiatric facility was ‘unprovoked and unanticipated’
Police have shut down a portion of Alaneo Street in both directions, between N. School St and...
Following fatal crash, HPD urges drivers and pedestrians alike to look out for one another
More than three months after the Maui wildfires disaster, debris removal is ongoing in both...
Thousands of Maui property owners haven’t yet given government permission to clear debris
Shawn Ishimoto is an amazing guitarist. He’s blind and his playing style looks unorthodox with...
Playing through pain: Help sought for Hawaii-born guitarist battling mysterious illness
Strong winds could spark more fires as winds pick up Monday night.
Forecasters urge preparedness ahead of blustery conditions

Latest News

Maui County launches weekly wildfire recovery meetings for Kula residents
Maui County launches weekly wildfire recovery meetings for Kula residents
Maui County Managing Director announces retirement
Maui County Managing Director announces retirement
The foundation executive overseeing the $150 million “Maui Strong” fund is defending its...
Executive overseeing $150M Maui Strong fund defends phased approach to disbursing aid
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier is doubling down on the claim he was unaware anyone died in...
In face of officer accounts, MPD chief again denies he knew about Lahaina deaths until following day