Nanakuli murder suspect faces potential life sentence for crimes against kupuna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nanakuli murder suspect Justin Akana could potentially spend the rest of his life in prison if he’s convicted because of the alleged victim’s age.

Akana had his first court appearance Monday and was indicted Tuesday. Akana could face an enhanced sentence under a law meant to deter crimes against kupuna.

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old stabbed to death 62-year-old Dennis Wilson last Friday at Nanakuli Beach Park after an argument over money and cigarettes.

Witnesses told police it happened after Wilson confronted Akana and then punched and kicked him.

Officials say Wilson then died at the scene.

A judge confirmed Akana’s bail at $1 million.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

