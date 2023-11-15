Maui County Managing Director announces retirement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s Managing Director Kekuhaupio Akana will retire at the end of the year, according to Maui County officials.

County officials say Akana says he wants to spend more time with his family.

Akana came out of his MPD retirement last year to join Mayor Richard Bissen’s administration.

The mayor will now ask the county council to approve Josiah Nishita as Akana’s replacement.

Nishita is the county’s Deputy Managing director and heads the newly formed Office of Recovery.

