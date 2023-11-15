HI Now Daily
Maui County Managing Director announces retirement
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:51 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s Managing Director Kekuhaupio Akana will retire at the end of the year, according to Maui County officials.

County officials say Akana says he wants to spend more time with his family.

Akana came out of his MPD retirement last year to join Mayor Richard Bissen’s administration.

The mayor will now ask the county council to approve Josiah Nishita as Akana’s replacement.

Nishita is the county’s Deputy Managing director and heads the newly formed Office of Recovery.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

