Investigation underway following overnight crash in Windward Oahu that left man dead

A 20-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kahaluu overnight, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said on Wednesday.
A 20-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kahaluu overnight, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said on Wednesday.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:58 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KAHALUU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead following an overnight crash in Kahaluu, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene near Kamehameha Highway and Pulama Road at about 1:45 a.m.

EMS said it appears the car crashed into a pole after possibly rolling over.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word yet on what may have led up to the crash.

Police have shut down a portion of Kamehameha Highway between Pulama Road and Kaimalolo Place as they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

