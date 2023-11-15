Investigation underway following overnight crash in Windward Oahu that left man dead
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:58 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KAHALUU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead following an overnight crash in Kahaluu, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said on Wednesday.
Police were called to the scene near Kamehameha Highway and Pulama Road at about 1:45 a.m.
EMS said it appears the car crashed into a pole after possibly rolling over.
A man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No word yet on what may have led up to the crash.
Police have shut down a portion of Kamehameha Highway between Pulama Road and Kaimalolo Place as they continue their investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
