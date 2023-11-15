Investigation underway following overnight crash in Windward Oahu that left man dead

KAHALUU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead following an overnight crash in Kahaluu, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene near Kamehameha Highway and Pulama Road at about 1:45 a.m.

EMS said it appears the car crashed into a pole after possibly rolling over.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word yet on what may have led up to the crash.

Police have shut down a portion of Kamehameha Highway between Pulama Road and Kaimalolo Place as they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.