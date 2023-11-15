HI Now Daily
HFD battles 2 separate fires in Waianae

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu fire crews battled two separate fires in Waianae on Tuesday.

According to HFD, the first one broke out at a home on Waianae Valley Road around 9:15 a.m.

Dozens of firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming from a small, single-story building. The blaze also damaged a neighboring home.

The fire was extinguished by 10:10 a.m.

The American Red Cross has been called to help five people who were displaced.

A second fire — a brush fire — was also reported nearby shortly after.

HFD says the only structure impacted by the fire was a chicken coop roughly 20′ x 30′ in size.

Fire officials say the owner of the chicken coop was freeing his chickens when he suffered an injury and was transferred to EMS.

HFD says no other structures were threatened, and no evacuations were ordered.

This story will be updated.

