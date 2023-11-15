Hawaii County police renew call for public’s help in 2021 murder of elderly man

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are still looking for leads regarding an unsolved murder that occurred in Puna on July 2021.

Authorities said 76-year-old Michael Rosenbaum was last seen alive on July 22 and was reported missing two days later.

On July 31, a fisherman found Rosenbaum’s body in the MacKenzie State Recreation Area on the cliffs below the beach park.

Medical examiners determined he died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with tips on the case is asked to call Hawaii Island CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300. Authorities say tips could be eligible for a cash reward.

