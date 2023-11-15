Grand jury indicts suspect in fatal stabbing at state psychiatric facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted a 25-year-old man in the fatal stabbing of a nurse at the state’s forensic psychiatric facility in Kaneohe.

Tommy Kekoa Carvalho was charged with one court of second-degree murder.

Police say Carvalho fatally stabbed Hawaii State Hospital nurse Justin Bautista, 29, on Monday night. Bautista was serving at a transitional group home on the hospital campus.

Bautista had moved into the group home earlier this year from the Hawaii State Hospital.

State Attorney General Anne Lopez announced the indictment Wednesday afternoon and offered condolences to the victim’s family, describing Bautista as a “public servant who was killed doing essential work for the people of Hawaii.”

Carvalho, who is being held without bail, faces life behind bars with the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.