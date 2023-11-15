First Alert Forecast: WIND ADVISORY extended for parts of the state, slower winds expected on Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - WIND ADVISORY remains posted for parts of Maui County and the Big Island until this evening. Strong trade winds will gradually ease after Wednesday, delivering low clouds and showers that will favor windward slopes and coasts, especially during nights and mornings. Some light showers will also spread leeward at times with the strong trades. Winds will become light southerly by Saturday as a front approaches. The front is expected to arrive on Sunday, potentially bringing increased showers to leeward areas, especially for Kauai and Oahu.

Surf on east shores will remain elevated at advisory levels through Friday. North and west shores will see a small rise over the weekend with a more significant swell due early next week. South shores are expected to trend up over the weekend.

