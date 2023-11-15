HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: WIND ADVISORY extended for parts of the state, slower winds expected on Thursday

First Alert Forecast: WIND ADVISORY extended for parts of the state, lighter winds due on...
First Alert Forecast: WIND ADVISORY extended for parts of the state, lighter winds due on Thursday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - WIND ADVISORY remains posted for parts of Maui County and the Big Island until this evening. Strong trade winds will gradually ease after Wednesday, delivering low clouds and showers that will favor windward slopes and coasts, especially during nights and mornings. Some light showers will also spread leeward at times with the strong trades. Winds will become light southerly by Saturday as a front approaches. The front is expected to arrive on Sunday, potentially bringing increased showers to leeward areas, especially for Kauai and Oahu.

Surf on east shores will remain elevated at advisory levels through Friday. North and west shores will see a small rise over the weekend with a more significant swell due early next week. South shores are expected to trend up over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii State Hospital
DOH launches exhaustive review in wake of fatal attack on nurse at state psychiatric facility
More than three months after the Maui wildfires disaster, debris removal is ongoing in both...
Thousands of Maui property owners haven’t yet given government permission to clear debris
Honolulu fire crews battled two house fires in Waianae on Tuesday.
HFD battles 2 separate fires in Waianae
Janet Jackson press photo
Get ready, Hawaii: Janet Jackson is returning to Honolulu for 2 shows
Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in South Kihei.
South Kihei Road reopened after brush fire breaks out amid high winds

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are gradually slowing down; no longer a Red Flag Warning but Wind Advisories remain up
(Image: Richard Pechner)
Red flag warning issued for leeward areas statewide amid increased fire risk
The red flag warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Red flag warning issued for leeward areas of all islands amid increased fire risk
First Alert Forecast: Wind Advisory remains posted for parts of Maui County and Big Island
First Alert Forecast: Wind advisory remains posted for parts of Maui County and Big Island