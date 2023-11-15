HI Now Daily
To face the loss all around him, this teacher turned to art — and an auction to provide some relief

A new effort is in motion to provide relief for impacted students started by a teacher at Lahainaluna high.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When he’s not teaching science at Lahainaluna High, Judd Levy has made a living through his other passion as a digital artist.

His home was spared from the destruction of the august wildfires, but so many in his community are still working through the trauma.

“I have a lot of students and a lot of colleagues who have all lost everything,” Levy said. “A lot of my colleagues and students, they don’t have homes anymore. This is still an ongoing situation for them.”

Driven by a need to help, Levy is putting his craft to use-- organizing an art auction that showcases work from Hawaii and around the world.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

The gallery also includes pieces created by Lahainaluna students directly impacted by the fires.

“Some of the students who have submitted work did lose homes in the fire and they’ve talked about that in their discussion of the pieces they’ve created for the auction and so it’s really, really touching,” Levy said. “This has really affected them in a major way and you can see that in the art.”

Lahainaluna senior Mekayla Bandy is one of the featured artists and she crafted a vibrant tribute to the way she remembers her hometown.

“I was thinking about all my best memories of living here,” Bandy said. “Growing up, going to baby beach all the time, playing in the shore break with my friends, having the greatest birthdays ever at the harbor and watching the best sunsets on Front Street.”

The public will have an opportunity to bid on the work starting this week and there will also be an in-person auction on Oahu in early December.

All proceeds are going to the four Lahaina area public schools affected by the disaster.

“It’s just been a team effort from all the people involved and it’s just really really exciting,” Levy said. “I can’t wait for it to take off.”

The online auction opens Wednesday morning and runs through the end of the month.

Those interested in viewing the art can click here.

