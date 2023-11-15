HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

After nearly 2 decades, state fixes numerous leaking pipes at Dillingham Airfield

State leaders say problems with the system date back nearly two decades. But the agency in...
State leaders say problems with the system date back nearly two decades. But the agency in charge of getting it repaired has yet to fix it.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:52 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly two decades of wasted water, the state has finally fixed numerous leaks at Dillingham Airfield, Hawaii News Now has confirmed.

Lawmakers say the long delay was due to red tape between the Army and Department of Transportation.

This week, Hawaii DOT Director Ed Sniffen told lawmakers that crews made two major repairs to a broken valve and a leaking waterline.

Crews also capped a busted pipe they found off the Mokuleia property that was not servicing any users.

Sniffen said they also noticed corrosion on the pipes where future breaks are likely to occur, so staff members are continuing to monitor water usage for leaks.

Also good news: Since finishing the repairs at the end of October, the airfield has gone from using about 100,000 gallons a day to 57,000 gallons.

That means they’re saving about 1.3 million gallons of water per month.

This comes as the state grapples with an ongoing water crisis and severe drought conditions.

Sniffen said staff is now following up with water users to determine if there are any leaks on their end.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii State Hospital
DOH launches exhaustive review in wake of fatal attack on nurse at state psychiatric facility
More than three months after the Maui wildfires disaster, debris removal is ongoing in both...
Thousands of Maui property owners haven’t yet given government permission to clear debris
Honolulu fire crews battled two house fires in Waianae on Tuesday.
HFD battles 2 separate fires in Waianae Valley
Janet Jackson press photo
Get ready, Hawaii: Janet Jackson is returning to Honolulu for 2 shows
Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in South Kihei.
South Kihei Road reopened after brush fire breaks out amid high winds

Latest News

Honolulu fire crews battled two house fires in Waianae on Tuesday.
HFD battles 2 separate fires in Waianae Valley
Authorities said 76-year-old Michael Rosenbaum was last seen alive on July 22, 2021.
Hawaii County police renew call for public’s help in 2021 murder of elderly man
A 20-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kahaluu overnight, Honolulu...
Man, 20, dead following overnight single-vehicle crash in Windward Oahu
Hawaii State Hospital
DOH launches exhaustive review in wake of fatal attack on nurse at state psychiatric facility