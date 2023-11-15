After nearly 2 decades, state fixes numerous leaking pipes at Dillingham Airfield

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly two decades of wasted water, the state has finally fixed numerous leaks at Dillingham Airfield, Hawaii News Now has confirmed.

Lawmakers say the long delay was due to red tape between the Army and Department of Transportation.

This week, Hawaii DOT Director Ed Sniffen told lawmakers that crews made two major repairs to a broken valve and a leaking waterline.

Crews also capped a busted pipe they found off the Mokuleia property that was not servicing any users.

Sniffen said they also noticed corrosion on the pipes where future breaks are likely to occur, so staff members are continuing to monitor water usage for leaks.

Also good news: Since finishing the repairs at the end of October, the airfield has gone from using about 100,000 gallons a day to 57,000 gallons.

That means they’re saving about 1.3 million gallons of water per month.

This comes as the state grapples with an ongoing water crisis and severe drought conditions.

Sniffen said staff is now following up with water users to determine if there are any leaks on their end.

