HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

5th grader’s message in a bottle found 26 years later across the ocean

A message in a bottle written by a Massachusetts student more than two decades ago was recently found in France. (WCVB, BRANDY CLIFFORD, CNN)
By WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:42 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDWICH, Mass. (WCVB) - A message in a bottle written by a Massachusetts student more than two decades ago was recently found in France.

A package and letter from a French fisherman recently arrived at Oak Ridge School in East Sandwich. It detailed a discovery he’d made at a beach in August: a message in a bottle from a former student.

“He was actually combing the beach for trash, picking up different items, and that’s when he came upon the bottle,” Assistant Principal Brandy Clifford said.

The outside of the bottle had a note reading, “Please open. Message inside!”

That message was written by then-5th grader Benjamin “Ben” Lyons as part of a science project about ocean currents, erosion and climate change. The bottle was dropped in Nantucket Sound in October 1997.

Lyons now lives in the Washington, D.C., area, but his parents still reside in the community.

“His folks have relayed to the district that they’re just really, really pleased, and it’s kind of like one of those things that just brings a smile to your face,” said Sandwich Public Schools Superintendent Joe Maruszczak.

The discovery and correspondence between the fisherman and the school district has current staff and students abuzz.

“There’s no way to find out how this bottle traveled so far, and I think that’s what we’re kind of in awe of,” Clifford said.

The district wrote back to the fisherman, hoping he can talk remotely with one of their French classes about his discovery.

The contents of the bottle and the fisherman’s letter will be displayed inside the elementary school.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii State Hospital
Suspect accused of fatally stabbing nurse at state psychiatric facility had run-ins with the law, records show
Police have shut down a portion of Alaneo Street in both directions, between N. School St and...
Following fatal crash, HPD urges drivers and pedestrians alike to look out for one another
More than three months after the Maui wildfires disaster, debris removal is ongoing in both...
Thousands of Maui property owners haven’t yet given government permission to clear debris
Shawn Ishimoto is an amazing guitarist. He’s blind and his playing style looks unorthodox with...
Playing through pain: Help sought for Hawaii-born guitarist battling mysterious illness
Strong winds could spark more fires as winds pick up Monday night.
Forecasters urge preparedness ahead of blustery conditions

Latest News

University of Hawaii at Manoa scientists have published two new studies spurring along missions...
UH Manoa scientists uncover potential extraterrestrial habitats on icy moons of Saturn, Jupiter
State Health Department officials say the fatal attack on a Hawaii State Hospital nurse Monday...
Suspect accused of fatally stabbing nurse at state psychiatric facility had run-in with the law
A message in a bottle written by a Massachusetts student more than two decades ago was recently...
French fisherman finds student's message in a bottle from 1997
University of Hawaii at Manoa scientists have published two new studies spurring along missions...
UH Manoa scientists uncover potential extraterrestrial habitats on icy moons of Saturn, Jupiter